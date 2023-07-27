Showroomprivé reports H1 sales growth of 8.5 percent

Showroomprivé’s first half growth of 8.5 percent to 331.3 million euros was driven by good commercial performances in the first quarter and by the success of the flagship private sales site, The Bradery, which saw record levels of sales in the second quarter.

On a constant scope basis, excluding The Bradery, growth stood at 2.4 percent.

GMV reached 497.7 million euros, around 66 million euros higher than in the same period of the previous year. Gross margin increased by 8.4 million euros to 127.9 million euros, while the group reported a net loss of 2.8 million euros for the first half of 2023.

Commenting on the results, David Dayan, Co-founder and chairman and CEO of Showroomprivé, said: “Having demonstrated the resilience of its business model in 2022, Showroomprivé has returned to robust growth, despite persistent macroeconomic uncertainties, in particular with the effect of inflation on consumers’ spending.”

The company said in a release that the fashion segment increased its revenue over the period, driven particularly by sportswear brands, whilst the home & seco segment decreased due to a normalisation of the activity following the sustained momentum in the context of lockdown and post-Covid economic climate.

The travel & leisure segment increased sales by 18 percent despite a slow-down due to economic conditions and rising transport prices. The marketplace GMV increased by nearly 58 percent. The company added that Beauté privée benefited over the period from the new positioning led by the launch of the Beauté privée community, Le Club, which already has nearly 14,000 members, and the launch of live shopping.

SRP Studios has continued to make gains, with growth of nearly 50 percent in the first half of 2023. International revenue continued to grow, with an increase of 11.3 percent to 61.7 million euros and accounted for 19 percent of the total.

Revenue from other businesses was 6.9 million euros.