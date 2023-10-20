Showroomprivé revenues increase by 4.6 percent

Over the first nine months of the year, Showroomprivé recorded an 8.7 percent growth in GMV to 705.8 million euros and 4.6 percent in net revenue to 471 million euros.

In the third quarter, the company said, weak household consumption led to a downturn in the core business with GMV remaining stable at 208.1 million euros and revenues declining to 139.6 million euros.

The result was partially offset by the contribution of the group's growth levers: travel & leisure segment, the marketplace, SRP media and the international segment.

Commenting on the results, David Dayan, chairman and CEO of Showroomprivé, said: "As the first nine months of 2023 ended, Showroomprivé has reaffirmed the strong resilience of its business model in an environment where consumption remains impacted by multiple exogenous shocks."

The company witnessed a continued strong momentum in the international segment, with a growth of 9.6 percent for the first nine months and 6.2 percent over the 3rd quarter compared to the same period last year.

The company’s travel & leisure segment and the marketplace reported GMV growth of 17 percent and 74 percent respectively in the first nine months and 23 percent and 112 percent respectively in the third quarter. Fashion platform The Bradery recorded 84 percent growth in the first nine months.

In the coming quarters, Showroomprivé anticipates a steadily adverse market environment in the final months of the 2023 financial year.