Showroomprivé to sell stake in The Bradery for 43.6 million euros

Showroomprivé (SRP Group), a European leader in flash sales, has announced its intent to sell its 52.75 percent stake in The Bradery brand back to its founders, Timothée Linyer and Edouard Caraco. The cash transaction values The Bradery at 43.6 million euros, reflecting the immense success of the platform since SRP Group acquired its majority stake in May 2022 for only 10.2 million euros.

Since joining the Showroomprivé ecosystem, The Bradery has seen rapid growth, boosting its revenue from 21.7 million euros in 2021 to 62.9 million euros in 2024, and achieving positive profitability. Showroomprivé CEO David Dayan stated, "We are very pleased with the proposed transaction with The Bradery, which would allow us to monetise the success of our investment and strengthen our financial structure at a time when knowing how to optimize cash flow is essential to success in our markets."

The final transaction is expected to close by December 31, 2025, with SRP Group receiving an initial payment of 17 million euros upon completion and potentially benefiting from additional payments tied to The Bradery's future performance. The founders of The Bradery also expressed gratitude, noting that the alliance with Showroomprivé was pivotal in accelerating and structuring their growth.