Sibling confirms voluntary liquidation

London - Sibling, the London-based fashion label, has confirmed it is set to wind down its business after entering voluntary liquidation.

The confirmation comes a week after reports concerning the knitwear and daywear had entered liquidation first emerged. "Sibling is now on hiatus and liquidators have been appointed voluntarily to assist in winding down the business and studio," said a representative for the London Fashion Week brand to British Vogue. "Cozette and Sid thank everyone who has been a part of Sibling and the joyful Sibling squad over the years."

The move comes nine years after the brand was founded by Joe Bates, Sid Bryan and Cozette McCreery. Sibling rapidly rose to the spotlight at London Fashion Week thanks to its bright and colourful knitwear and cool-girl vibe. However in 2015, Sibling was struck by tragedy when Bates suddenly passed away, leaving McCreery and Bryan in charge of the label's creative direction.

The fashion label final show took place this January during London Fashion Week Mens, which was inspired by the mosaics of famed Spanish modernist architect Antoni Gaudi.