Sign of the Times secures new investment from BrandAlley

London-based luxury resale platform Sign of the Times has secured new investment with the off-price luxury e-tailer BrandAlley, alongside personal investment from Sweaty Betty founder Tamara Hill-Norton and Sarah Welsh, chief executive of N Brown PLC.

In a statement, Sign of the Times said that BrandAlley makes up 50 percent of the investment round, and as part of the deal, they will form a strategic alliance with ongoing activities. This will include Sign of the Times providing BrandAlley with a white label "take back service" as the online retailer looks to build on its long-term sustainability and circularity vision.

Sign of the Times, founded in 1976, specialises in pre-loved designer goods from brands, including Chanel, Prada, Gucci and Ganni, and provides specialist authentication and valuation services. It operates daily drops at 10am on its website and carries more than 5,000 items online and 2,000 pieces in its Chelsea store.

The funds of the latest investment round will be used for marketing and strategic hires, added Sign of the Times, as well as for its acquisition of certain assets of Cudoni in August to reinforce itself as one of the largest luxury resellers in the UK. The addition of Cudoni assets increased the Sign of the Times database by 35 percent.

Sign of the Times forms strategic alliance with BrandAlley

Antonia Johnstone, owner and chief executive of Sign of the Times, said: “At Sign of the Times, we believe strongly in the circular economy, and we are thrilled that BrandAlley has the confidence in our brand and the resale market to invest with us.

“Sign of the Times has grown by 300 percent in the last three years and we are looking forward to working strategically with BrandAlley in the future to achieve our ambitious growth goals."

Commenting on its investment and partnership, Rob Feldmann, chief executive of BrandAlley, added: “At BrandAlley, we provide our customers with the very best designer brands at amazing prices. Increasingly we are using innovative new technologies and channels to maximise customer experiences whilst providing the best purchasing opportunities.

“Our decision to invest in Sign of the Times was twofold; In addition to their brilliant track-record and highly experienced teams, they are market leaders in their circular approach. This mindset aligns with our long-term vision to grow our business in a sustainable and circular way. We look forward to working with Antonia and her highly experienced team to drive our strategic objectives going forward.”