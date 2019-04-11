Silas Capital invests in Australian leather goods brand Bellroy

Bellroy, a digitally-native leather goods company from Australia looking to expand in the US market, has received a strategic investment from New York-based growth equity firm Silas Capital. The companies did not disclose the amount invested.

Founded in 2010 and best known for its minimalist wallets, Bellroy distributes its products across 100 countries, thanks to partners such as Nordstrom, Barneys New York, John Lewis and Patagonia. Most of Bellroy’s sales are generated via the brand’s own website, but the brand has a presence on digital marketplaces such as Amazon and Tmall as well.

“Having boot-strapped the business to date, this capital infusion and new partnership will allow us to deliver our products to even more customers around the world”, said Bellroy’s Co-Founder and CEO Andy Fallshaw in a statement.

Commenting on the decision to invest in Bellroy, Carter Weiss, partner of Silas Capital, said in the same statement: "having had experience in the category as a Co-Founder of Built NY, I've seen nearly every carry brand that has come to market over the past few years. Bellroy is the only one that I felt had the unique combination of design, function and permission to extend across product categories”.

Picture: Bellroy Facebook