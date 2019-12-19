Sincere Group to retail Baldessarini in the Benelux region

Starting January 1, 2020, Ahlers Ag said in a statement, the Sincere Group has taken over the distribution for Baldessarini in the Benelux countries. In January, the brand’s first range to be retailed by the company would comprise of autumn/winter collection at its showroom in Halfweg.

The Sincere Group was founded by Michel van der Linden, Patrick Hay and Anoukh Quist in 2016. The group currently represents brands such as Replay, FourTen, White Sand, BD Baggies and their own knitwear label CircleAb.

“We are delighted to have won such an experienced and professional team for an important European market and expect a successful and mutually enriching cooperation.” Said Justo Javier Gallardo, CEO of Baldessarini GmbH.

Founded in 1993 by Werner Baldessarini, Baldessarini GmbH is part of the brand portfolio of Ahlers AG since 2006.

