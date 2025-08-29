Skechers and 3G get regulatory stamp of approval for acquisition

3G Capital Partners has officially received all the necessary regulatory approvals in order to finalise its acquisition of footwear brand Skechers U.S.A., Inc. On receipt of the green light, the duo are now anticipating the 9.4 billion dollar transaction to close September 12.

The deal is currently still subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions outlined the the initial definitive merger agreement, announced May 4. 3G has announced a deadline of September 5 for stockholders of Skechers to elect the form of merger consideration in connection with the agreement. Following the deadline, no elections will be permitted.

Under the terms of the agreement, stockholders can opt to either receive a cash election of 63 dollars per share or a mixed election consideration, consisting of 57 dollars per share and one equity unit in a new, privately held company serving as the parent of Skechers once the transaction closes.

Investment firm 3G announced its intention to takeover Skechers back in May, stating plans to bolster the company’s long-term growth. The deal has largely welcomed industry support, having on announcement contributed to a surge in Skechers’ stock, which rose nearly 25 percent to 61.56 dollars.

Skechers has continued on a growth path over the past year, reporting a 10 percent increase in revenue for the first six months of 2025, reaching 4.85 billion dollars. Its net profit attributable to shareholders also grew 7.5 percent to 372.9 million dollars.