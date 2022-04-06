Skechers appoints Yolanda Macias to its board of directors

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. has announced the appointment of Yolanda Macias to its board of directors.

The company said in a release that this appointment brings the total number of directors to eight, including five independent members, three of whom are women appointed over the last three years.

“Given the growing emphasis on the fast-changing world of digital commerce, we felt further expanding and diversifying our board of directors with a creative business leader would be an asset to our brand,” said Robert Greenberg, Skechers chief executive officer and chairman of the board.

“Yolanda brings a new perspective, and we believe she will complement our current directors. We look forward to leveraging her experience as we execute our strategic plans, maintain our position as a competitive force in this industry and drive toward our goal of 10 billion dollars in annual sales by 2026,” Greenberg added.

Yolanda Macias, the company added, has been at Cinedigm Entertainment Group since 2013, currently serving as the chief content officer where she oversees global content acquisitions, in addition to digital and physical sales and marketing.

Prior to Cinedigm, Macias held various positions at Gaiam Inc., Vivendi Entertainment, which was a division of Universal Music Group, DirecTV, Inc., Technicolor and The Walt Disney Company.

Macias currently serves on the board of directors and the executive committee of C5LA, which is a non-profit organisation that helps under-resourced, high potential youth to enrol and to succeed in college. She also serves on the advisory board for The Digital Entertainment Group’s Canon Club, which is dedicated to supporting women in entertainment and technology.