Skechers Q1 sales up, withdraws guidance due to economic uncertainty

Sportswear company Skechers announced its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting sales of 2.41 billion dollars, a 7.1 percent increase driven by a 7.2 percent increase internationally and a 6.9 percent increase domestically.

However, due to macroeconomic uncertainty, Skechers is withdrawing its annual 2025 financial guidance.

CEO Robert Greenberg said, "Our record first quarter sales are a testament to the resilience of our brand as we continue to see broad-based global demand. We believe our distinct value proposition will be even more vital as consumers navigate the current economic volatility.”

The company saw growth of 7.8 percent in wholesale and 6 percent in direct-to-consumer segments. Regionally, EMEA led with a 14 percent increase, followed by the Americas at 8 percent. While APAC sales decreased by 3 percent, excluding China, they rose by 12 percent.

“At the core of our success is our diverse offering of comfort technology products available at accessible prices across a variety of distribution channels. We remain focused on innovation within our established and successful lifestyle collections, growing our high-performance footwear offering, and investing in brand demand creation as we continue to drive future growth globally," added David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers.

Net earnings attributable to Skechers were 202.4 million dollars and diluted earnings per share were 1.34 dollars, compared with prior year net earnings of 206.6 million dollars and diluted earnings per share of 1.33 dollars.

Skechers' total store count increased to 5,318.