Skechers to acquire Scandinavia distributor to expand presence in Europe

Skechers has signed an agreement to acquire its existing Scandinavian distributor, Sports Connection Holding ApS.

The Sports Connection business comprises 58 existing Skechers retail locations, several e-commerce solutions as well as over 1,600 wholesale customers. The company said in a statement that it will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Skechers, primarily responsible for driving the brand’s continued growth in the Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

“With the planned acquisition of our long-serving and successful distributor in Scandinavia, we are welcoming the Sports Connection team more closely into the Skechers family,” said David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers USA, Inc.

“We are looking forward to further broadening our reach in Europe by combining the team’s local expertise with our worldwide capabilities and financial resources.”

Sports Connection was founded in 1994 and has been Skechers’ exclusive distributor in the Nordics since 2005. Its CEO Peter Jørgensen will now serve as country manager for Skechers in all Nordic countries.

“We have a long history of partnership with Skechers. We are proud of the progress we have made growing the Skechers brand as a distributor partner. We have built the infrastructure to support our vast direct-to-consumer and wholesale presence across the Nordics, and this new structure will allow us to leverage our efforts for additional growth in the future,” added Jørgensen.

Skechers will continue to conduct business at the former Sports Connection offices and showrooms in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark where its Nordic headquarters are located in Esbjerg.