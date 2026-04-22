Ski: Rossignol capitalises on strong winter to boost sales

Paris, France – April 22, 2026 (AFP) – Ski equipment manufacturer Rossignol has improved its sales for the 2025/2026 season, following two difficult winters. The brand announced on Wednesday that the increase was due to strong visitor numbers at ski resorts.

For its financial year ending March 31, the French group achieved a turnover of 346 million euros (406 million dollars), compared to 342 million euros at the same time last year.

Excluding currency effects, sales increased by more than 4 percent year-over-year. The weakening of the dollar particularly impacts Rossignol's accounts, as one-third of its sales are generated in North America.

This increase marks a break from the trend of declining turnover in recent years, although it remains below the historic record of 2022-2023.

Rossignol states that it benefited from a snowy winter in Europe this year. The average occupancy rate at ski resorts was strong, reaching 73 percent for the season in France, for example.

The group generates three-quarters of its sales from ski equipment. Bindings are manufactured in Nevers (Nièvre), France and skis are primarily produced in northern Spain.

Faced with increasingly unstable winter snowfall due to climate change, the brand aims to reduce its dependence on winter.

It now wishes to focus on trail running, a discipline where "the number of participants is exploding," explained the group's head, Vincent Wauters, during a press conference on Wednesday.

The group develops trail and hiking clothing and footwear in Italy and manufactures them mainly in Asia.

In total, its textile division now accounts for around 25 percent of its turnover and 35 percent in France. Vincent Wauters expects this figure to rise to 50 percent within a few years.

This growth is part of a broader trend of adopting technical apparel for urban wear, driven by the huge success of competitors like Salomon.

Unlike other brands, however, Rossignol formally rules out creating dedicated lines to attract these new consumers.

Keen not to "dilute its DNA," Wauters prefers to "aim for performance and let the consumer come."