Skims becomes official underwear partner for the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball

Skims, the shapewear and swimwear brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian, has been named the official underwear partner for the National Basketball Association (NBA), Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), and USA Basketball.

A multi-year partnership, the announcement comes days after the launch of Skims' debut men's collection, marking a significant expansion of the brand into new territories.

Kim Kardashian, co-founder and creative director of Skims, said in a statement: "I am incredibly proud of Skims' partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of Skims' growing influence on culture." Emphasizing the potential of the partnership, she added: "Together, Skims and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive."

Jens Grede, co-founder & CEO of Skims, highlighted the NBA’s influential role in shaping trends in pop culture, entertainment, and fashion. He described the partnership as "a remarkable opportunity for Skims and the NBA to work together on what it means to engage the next generation of fans through basketball."

Arguably one of the most influential brands in fashion today, the new partnership is set to see the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball leverage the reach of Skims across the US. "Together, Skims, the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball will leverage the power of basketball to generate excitement and demand by showing up in unexpected ways," said Adam Silver, NBA commissioner, in a statement.

The new partnership is set to be showcased at future marquee events, including the NBA All-Star and the NBA In-Season Tournament. As part of the partnership, Skims will gain media exposure across a variety of league platforms. This includes on-court virtual signage during NBA and WNBA national broadcasts and promotion through the leagues’ official social and digital platforms.

The announcement comes shortly after the launch of Skims Mens on October 26, featuring three collections of everyday essentials developed with comfort as a primary focus. Marked by a campaign, “Every Body is Wearing Skims,” starring NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and other athlete ambassadors, the brand's expansion into menswear comes as 10 percent of Skims' customer base was found to be male.