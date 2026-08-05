Skims enters India through Reliance Brands partnership

Kim Kardashian's Skims is set to embark on a new venture into the Indian market through a partnership with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), marking the shapewear and lifestyle brand's latest step in its international retail expansion.

Under the agreement, RBL will operate Skims across physical stores and digital channels in India, with the brand's first regional standalone stores scheduled to open in Delhi and Mumbai before expanding into additional cities over time.

The move adds India to Skims' growing global retail footprint. The brand, co-founded by Kardashian and Jens Grede in 2019, has broadened its bricks-and-mortar strategy in recent months with flagship openings in London and Dubai, while stores in Hong Kong and Seoul are also said to be planned.

Speaking on the news, Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said: "Skims has changed how the world thinks about shape, comfort and inclusivity, and it speaks directly to a new generation of Indian consumers who want fashion that is both aspirational and made for them. We are proud to introduce Skims to India and to build it here for the long term."

Kardashian, co-founder and chief creative officer of Skims, added: "The excitement we've seen from our community in India has been truly incredible, and we can't wait to welcome them in our stores for the very first time."

Grede, who serves as the co-founder and chief executive officer of Skims, said Reliance Brands' experience of scaling international labels in India made it the ideal partner as the company continues expanding its global retail presence.

RBL operates more than 1,855 stores and shop-in-shops across India and manages a portfolio of international fashion and luxury brands including Burberry, Hugo Boss, Tiffany & Co. and Valentino.