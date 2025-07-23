Skims expand sports reach with volleyball partnership

Shapewear brand Skims, co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, is deepening its ties to sport with a new partnership with League One Volleyball (LOVB) in the US, capitalising on the popularity of volleyball being the number one team sport among girls in the US.

In a statement, LOVB said that Skims would become its official loungewear, intimates, and sleepwear partner, and will work together to accelerate the future of professional women’s volleyball, as well as “empowering girls and women both in sports and beyond”.

Michelle McGoldrick, chief business officer at LOVB, said: "Partnering with Skims is an incredible milestone for our league and clubs - their dedication to empowering women and celebrating confidence aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate our athletes of every age, and accelerate growth of the sport of volleyball.

“Together, we’re not only supporting our remarkable athletes on their journey to becoming household names, but also helping to inspire the next generation of players and fans.”

Skims named official loungewear, intimates, and sleepwear partner of League One Volleyball (LOVB) Credits: Skims / LOVB

The partnership will feature several touchpoints, showcasing how Skims and LOVB are championing volleyball athletes of all stages. Skims will participate in LOVB community and athlete-driven events and league-wide activations throughout the season.

In addition, Skims will have exposure across LOVB’s official digital platforms, events, and broadcasts, allowing the brand to connect with one of the fastest-growing youth and professional sports communities in the US.

Commenting on the partnership, Grede, co-founder and chief executive of Skims, said: This partnership with LOVB is an exciting opportunity to expand our reach at the intersection of fashion, culture, and sports.

“Volleyball highlights strength, teamwork, and rising female talent and we’re proud to partner with LOVB at this key moment, as LOVB’s mission to transform women’s volleyball aligns with Skims’ goal to empower women, both in sports and beyond.”