Skincare brand Cible Skin secures investment from Verlinvest

French luxury skincare brand Cible Skin has received a significant minority investment from Verlinvest, a global, consumer-focused, evergreen investment company, to support its product development and continued global expansion.

In a statement, Cible Skin said that the investment would allow the luxury beauty brand to accelerate growth across markets, including Europe, China and the US, and support the development of new products and treatments based on the company’s innovative patented immuno-cosmetic approach.

Jean Ginefri, president and co-founder of Cible Skin, said: “With this investment from Verlinvest, Cible Skin will be able to accelerate deployment in our two main markets, France and China, while evaluating the potential for further expansion across Europe and America. Cible Skin stands out in the competitive skincare industry through the unrivalled satisfaction and advocacy from our customers.

“Our goal over the next five years is to become the market leader in luxury, science-backed, cosmetics and we believe Verlinvest is the perfect partner to help us on this path, with their track record of supporting strong international growth while preserving and strengthening the DNA of the brands they back.”

Cible Skin Credits: Cible Skin

Verlinvest takes significant minority investment in French skincare brand Cible Skin

Cible Skin was founded in 2015 by pharmaceutical doctor Raphaël Aknin and entrepreneur Jean Ginefri, with the mission of creating a skincare brand that uses the science of cell immunity and rejuvenation to produce the most potent results.

The brand spent five years on research and development and launched its first products at the end of 2022 and has grown rapidly since, expanding internationally, most recently into China in March 2023.

Cible Skin product line-up Credits: Cible Skin

It offers a range of skincare products, including cleansers, serums, and moisturisers, all made in France with natural, clean and active ingredients, as well as exclusive treatments at its flagship clinic in Paris, La Maison Cible Skin.

Cecile Chevallier, principal at Verlinvest, added: “We’re excited to support Cible Skin’s expansion in existing and new markets, and our immediate priority will be to help the business in growing digital, commercial and marketing capabilities, as well as reinforcing its brand, community and organisation.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cible Skin flagship in Paris Credits: Cible Skin