Sky Sports to launch merchandise store through Fanatics partnership

Sportswear retailer Fanatics and Sky Sports have announced a new partnership that will see the duo release licensed sports merchandise for over 900 sporting organisations, including Premier League Football, Formula One, NFL and cricket.

Through the partnership, Sky Sports is set to open a new online merchandise shop, and will offer the clothing through its owned and operated channels.

Fanatics will also be granted permission to create Sky Sports-branded products in the near future.

The deal enables the merchandise store to be available for fans in the UK, Germany and Italy.

Speaking on the partnership, Matthew Primack, senior vice president for international business affairs and development at Fanatics, said in a statement to Sky Sports: "Fanatics is proud to partner with Sky Sports and to enable Sky Sports' entrance into the licensed sports merchandise market.

"This launch marks a significant milestone for Sky, Fanatics, and sports fans more widely because it will close the gap between fans watching sports and wanting to gain access to products, through which they can demonstrate their allegiance to their favourite team kits and colours, in the moment.

"Over the years Sky Sports has built a global reputation as an industry leader in sports broadcasting, always willing to innovate and push the envelope to improve the experience for fans across a wide range of sports - values that align closely with our own."