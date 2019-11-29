Slick Stitch acquires DollyMix Boutique for undisclosed sum

New York - British apparel personalisation business Slick Stitch has announced it has acquired children’s wear personalisation company DollyMix Boutique for an undisclosed sum.

Slick Stitch, which works with brands including Nike, Adidas and Tesco and operates across the U.S., Europe and Asia, has acquired Manchester-based DollyMix.

Commenting the acquisition, Slick Stitch CEO Inder Jain said: "DollyMix is a unique business rapidly built through social media and key online influencers. Kaan and Farren have done a fantastic job building such a great business so quickly, hats off to them.”

Regarding the future, Jain added that this deal means “a perfect strategic fit with the rest of our B2C e-commerce portfolio servicing a lot of the same demographic and we can't wait to start working with the great team in Manchester to realise the massive international potential of the business."

Meanwhile, Kaan Selcuk, DollyMix managing director, added: "Joining Inder and his team is a dream come true! Together we can now fulfil our full brand aspirations and become the UK’s largest online personalisation business. The technology and fulfilment models we now have access to will mean our customers will receive an unparalleled service proposition giving us a true edge over the competition."