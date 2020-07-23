Slick Stitch acquires organic baby clothing brand Molly & Monty

British apparel personalisation business Slick Stitch has acquired baby clothing brand Molly & Monty for an undisclosed sum.

It is the latest addition to the Wolverhampton-based company’s growing e-commerce portfolio and follows its acquisition last year of children’s wear personalisation company DollyMix Boutique. The company said it is currently mulling further acquisition opportunities.

Slick Stitch CEO, Inder Jain, said in a statement: “Molly & Monty is a great addition to the stable, and further enhances our offering to our existing demographic. Zoe has done a fantastic job promoting the benefits of organic apparel and we are proud to be able to promote the cause to the next level.”

Michael Stace from The Browne Jacobson team, who advised the deal, said: “It was a pleasure to help Slick Stitch secure another acquisition to add to its e-commerce business. Molly & Monty offers quality products online to consumers so is in a good space at the moment. We are currently seeing encouraging levels of transactional activity and for funded buyers there are some good opportunities.”