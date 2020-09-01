Slick Stitch acquires school uniform company Andrew Hyde Schoolwear

Apparel personalisation businesses Slick Stitch has acquired national school uniform business Andrew Hyde Schoolwear for an undisclosed sum.

Andrew Hyde Schoolwear supplies uniforms and sports clothing for hundreds of schools across the UK.

It marks Slick Stitch’s third acquisition in eight months following the purchases of childrenswear personalisation company DollyMix Boutique and baby clothing brand Molly & Monty.

The Wolverhampton-based company said it is currently considering further acquisitions, in particular in the personalised childrenswear and school uniform sectors.

“We are delighted to have acquired Andrew Hyde Schoolwear and complete our third acquisition in eight months. The business augments our existing school uniform business and e-commerce offering,” Slick Stitch CEO Inder Jain said in a statement.

“We have exciting plans to grow the business and are also looking at other opportunities. I would like to thank Andrew and Julie in trusting us to take the business they have built forward and I wish them all the best in their retirement.”