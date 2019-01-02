Slipper brand Mahabis enters administration

Premium footwear brand Mahabis, known for its slippers with detachable soles that enables the footwear to be worn both inside the home and out, has entered administration.

Founded by entrepreneur Ankur Shah in 2014, Mahabis, which claims to have sold nearly a million pair of slippers to customers in more than 100 countries, called in administrators KRE Corporate Recovery on December 27 and has ceased trading with immediate effect.

A statement on the company’s website said: “We have, for the moment, ceased trading as the administrators take over the business. During the four years since we launched, we sold nearly a million pairs of slippers to customers in over 100 countries; we are all desperately disappointed at this outcome. Please bear with us as we do our best to work through the current circumstances.”

The slipper brand also warmed that any customers who return goods will have an “unsecured claim” and may not receive a full refund, and any refund may take months.