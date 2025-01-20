Slowear streamlines portfolio in strategic brand consolidation

Italian luxury group Slowear is set to consolidate its stable of specialist brands under a single umbrella, marking a significant shift in strategy for the business known for its premium casualwear.

The Milan-based company, which built its reputation on high-end trousers through its Incotex line, will merge its portfolio of category brands including knitwear label Zanone, shirtmaker Glanshirt, and outerwear specialist Montedoro under the Slowear name from autumn/winter 2025.

The move comes as luxury groups face increasing pressure to streamline operations and create clearer market positioning amid challenging economic conditions and shifting consumer preferences. The consolidation could strengthen Slowear's position in the competitive premium casualwear segment, where brand clarity and consistent messaging have become crucial differentiators.

The restructuring follows Slowear's achievement of B Corp certification last year, highlighting the company's commitment to sustainable and ethical business practices.

"This rebranding process that focuses on Slowear is a natural and necessary step to consolidate our identity first and foremost," CEO Piero Braga said in a statement. "But also to communicate our values of authenticity more effectively and to better face the challenges of the market."

A unified approach

The unified approach is expected to simplify the company's wholesale operations and retail presence, while maintaining the specialized manufacturing expertise that has defined each of its constituent brands. The move could lead to operational efficiencies and stronger brand recognition among international consumers.

The strategy also aligns with broader industry trends toward brand consolidation and simplified consumer messaging. Recent years have seen several luxury groups streamline their brand portfolios to create more cohesive market presences and optimise resources.

The transition will see all products, from the company's signature trousers to knitwear and outerwear, branded under the Slowear name, with the first unified collection set to debut to wholesale buyers for the autumn/winter 2025 season.