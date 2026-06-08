Smartex expands its technology to detect colour errors in production

Portuguese technology company Smartex has added a colour measurement and control tool for the textile industry to its solutions portfolio, strengthening its digitalisation offering for dyeing and manufacturing companies. The new solution, named Smartex CTRL Color, is now available in Europe. It is part of a broader strategy combining technological development, a closer relationship with fashion brands and a future funding round aimed at accelerating the company's international expansion.

The product was originally developed by a British company and is now integrated into the Smartex ecosystem. According to Portugal Textil, it allows for the automatic detection and monitoring of colour variations in knitted fabrics. With this addition, the company completes one of the capabilities it had not yet covered within its platform, which until now had focused mainly on the automatic detection of defects during manufacturing processes.

The integration of CTRL Color aligns with the company's vision of building a digital infrastructure capable of connecting various textile manufacturing processes. Beyond developing inspection systems, Smartex aims to consolidate a platform that allows for the capture and management of production data throughout the entire value chain, from fabric manufacturing to garment construction. The company has even developed a label that can adhere to textiles and withstand the chemical processes typical of the dyeing stages.

Credits: Smartex.

As Gilberto Loureiro, president of Smartex, explained a couple of weeks ago at the ETP annual conference, colour measurement represents one of the most complex challenges in textile quality control and is a leading cause of product rejection in the final stages of production.

This commitment to digitalisation has also led the company to invest nearly two million euros in traceability and Digital Product Passport (DPP) technologies. Although the adoption of these solutions remains limited, especially outside of Europe, Smartex believes that future regulatory changes will ultimately drive their development. Currently, Portuguese companies such as Impetus, Familitex, Acatel and Tintex are already using Smartex Loop, the platform developed by the company to manage traceability and production information.

The company has also entered a new organisational phase with the appointment of Max Easton as chief executive officer, while Gilberto Loureiro has taken on the presidency. The change aims to strengthen the direct relationship with fashion brands, an area the company considers strategic for accelerating technological adoption in the supply chain. Although Smartex already collaborates with groups such as H&M, Inditex and Calvin Klein, the company acknowledges that there is still significant growth potential in this segment.

With nearly 80 employees, a presence in more than ten countries and over 45 million euros raised since its founding, Smartex is now preparing for the next phase of its development. The priority is to consolidate its solutions for finished fabric and strengthen its positioning among international brands. In parallel, the company is considering a new funding round to accelerate its expansion and broaden the reach of its technological proposal, with which it aims to become one of the leading digital partners in the global textile industry.