SMCP H1 sales increase by 2.7 percent

Sales for the prêt-à-porter group SMCP, parent company of Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac, increased by 2.7 percent in the first half of the year to 601 million euros. Growth occurred in all geographical areas except Asia.

This "solid" performance, especially in the US, was "remarkable" in a market that remains "uncertain and demanding", commented chief executive officer Isabelle Guichot during a press conference on Tuesday.

The Asia Pacific region recorded a 9 percent drop in sales. These results are explained by the "optimisation of the store network carried out in 2024", according to the press release, notably in China, said Guichot.

Guichot praised the "promising beginnings in new countries such as India, Indonesia and the Philippines". Turnover in France increased by 2.3 percent. Sales in the Europe-Middle East-Africa zone (excluding France) increased by 6.3 percent and those in the Americas region by 10.3 percent.

By brand, Sandro led sales (plus 3.4 percent) followed by Maje (plus 2.5 percent). The other two brands (Claudie Pierlot and Fursac) recorded a combined increase in their sales of 0.6 percent.

SMCP returned to profit, with a net profit of 11 million euros compared to a loss of 27.7 million euros in the first half of 2024. The group attributes this "good momentum" in particular to the rationalisation of its store network. This was achieved by opening stores in strategic markets and closing others that were not profitable.

SMCP now has 1,642 points of sale internationally, 20 fewer than at the end of December. This is also due to "strict control of its stock and investments", with stock having decreased by 13 percent in comparable half-year periods, according to the press release.

When questioned by the AFP about the possible impact of Donald Trump's trade war on the group's performance in the US market, Guichot indicated that SMCP "had already hedged itself" by increasing its prices in the US as early as last April.