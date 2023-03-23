SMCP names Elina Kousourna CEO of Maje

Maje has welcomed Elina Kousourna as its new chief executive officer, its parent company SMCP group has announced.

She will take on the position from April 17.

Koursourna has been a part of the SMCP group since 2015, first joining the luxury conglomerate as a business and retail performance manager before moving on to become strategy and corporate communications director.

She joins from Fursac, another SMCP-owned brand, where she held the position of CEO for three and a half years.

During her time at SMCP, the company has credited her with being a “key player” in its growth, as well as impacting its strategy and development, a LinkedIn post read.

Koursourna was selected to lead Maje by the brand’s founder and artistic director, Judith Milgrom, and the CEO of SMCP, Isabelle Guichot.

She has been tasked with further developing and enhancing Maje, as it looks towards its top priorities, stated to be: desirability, responsible development and internal mobility.

SMCP’s statement continued: “This decision perfectly illustrates our wish to promote talent and internal mobility, which align with our corporate and cultural values.”

Koursourna will continue to lead the executive committee at Fursac until the appointment of a new CEO is finalised.