SMCP sales up 7.2 percent in first quarter of 2019

SMCP, the parent company of Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, has reported a 7.2 percent increase of consolidated sales at constant currency to 274.6 million euros for the first quarter of 2019, buoyed by strong results in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sales in France were down by 3.9 percent to 96 million euros in the quarter, but were offset by impressive international sales growth. In APAC, constant-currency sales were up 28.4 percent, while EMEA and the America’s were up 9.9 percent and one percent, respectively. In the past 12 months, the group opened 111 directly operated stores, including 55 net openings in APAC, 48 in EMEA and 11 in the Americas.

Commenting in the report, Daniel Lalonde, SMCP’s chief executive officer, said: ”Q1 sales are in line with our expectations, and we are particularly satisfied with our performance in APAC which demonstrates the huge international potential of our brands and their ever-growing desirability. In France, we successfully pursued the optimization of our network while investing in key stores’ renovation.

“Globally, we further developed our sales of accessories and successfully pursued our digital strategy such as a new partnership with JD.com in Mainland China. Over the upcoming quarters, we will remain focused on our key priorities for 2019, including driving retail excellence, accelerating our digital journey and strengthening our international platform to support growth opportunities in line with our strategic objectives.

“Looking forward, we are confirming our full-year guidance.”