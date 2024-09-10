SMCP secures distribution deals in Philippines and Indonesia

SMCP has announced the signing of two new distribution deals in the Philippines and Indonesia, countries the company said were “key drivers of development and influence, with strong economic growth and a flourishing middle class”.

SSI Group will take over the distribution of SMCP brands in the Philippines, while Map Group will oversee distribution in Indonesia. The latter already operates nearly 3,000 third-party stores in its respective country, while SSI Group operates 570 locations on behalf of 90 brands.

The deal will expand on the presence of some SMCP-owned brands in the APAC region, including Sandro, which had already opened its first store in Jakarta and plans to open four more stores throughout the Philippines, including four in Greenbelt and Central Square.

This will further be expanded over the next five years, when more openings are expected to take place in both countries, with a particular emphasis on luxury shopping malls.

SMCP said that the two partnerships confirmed its ambition “to accelerate the spread of its brands into new growth territories with strong growth potential”.