Snap introduces content accelerator platform, 523

Snapchat’s parent company, Snap has revealed its first content accelerator programme, designed to support and spotlight minority-owned content companies and creatives.

The initiative is developed in consideration for small businesses and independents that typically lack access and resources, in comparison to that of their larger competitors. Ultimately, Snap is looking to help them build their businesses and audiences through the distribution of content through its Discover channel.

Over a six month run, 523 plans to provide resources to up to 20 successful candidates, including funding of 10,000 dollars a month to support the recipients content development. It will also provide mentorship from the company’s content and media partnerships team, as well as community engagement and education from Snap partners.

Participants will gain the opportunity to connect to programme sponsors, with the likes of Target, Unilever and Nissan each offering time and resources to further support development.

Applications for the programme are now open through a dedicated webpage and will remain open until February 1.