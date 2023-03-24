Snap introduces new solution to help businesses integrate AR

Social media giant Snap has launched a new enterprise solution designed to aid businesses in integrating augmented reality (AR) features into their owned and operated channels.

The AR Enterprise Services (ARES) offer will specialise in retail companies, with the first to already have been involved being Princess Polly, Gobi Cashmere and Goodr.

Each of these partners have been utilising various Snap products, including Fit Finger and AR Try-On which come as part of the firm’s new Shopping Suite.

Following their trials, all participants reported various benefits from the implementation of such products, including a fall in return rates, an uplift in conversion and an increase in revenue per customer.

In a release, Jill Popelka, head of ARES, said: “Over the last decade, we’ve been hard at work bringing fun and personal AR experiences to Snapchatters. In the next decade, we’re excited to take our world-class AR technology to businesses’ websites, apps, and even into their physical locations.

“We look forward to making the shopping experience more delightful for consumers and transforming businesses around the world with ARES.”

The aforementioned Shopping Suite is ARES’ first solution, offering businesses a range of related products and services that can be embedded directly into their own apps and websites.

The platform will be available to wider clients in Q2, and will include AR shopping for apparel, footwear and accessories, as well as providing dedicated support for AR asset creation and management tools.