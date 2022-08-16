Sneaker retailer Kick Game reportedly eyeing 150 million pound sale

London-based Kick Game has reportedly called in advisers to explore strategic options which could include a sale.

The sneaker retailer has drafted in professional services firm PwC to explore a potential 150 million pound sale, Sky News reports. The process is expected to last several months.

FashionUnited has reached out to Kick Game for comment.

Founded in 2013 by sneakerhead brothers Robert and David Franks, Kick Game has grown rapidly in recent years as it capitalised on the fast-growing market for rare and sold-out sneakers.

The retailer sells footwear from brands including Jordan, Nike, Yeezy, Off-White, Trapstar, Fear of God Essentials, and Supreme. While it specialises in sneakers, Kick Game also carries apparel.

In September last year, the company secured 3.5 million pounds of fresh funding from growth capital firm VGC Partners to accelerate its expansion and open physical stores both in the UK and abroad.

That followed an initial investment of 2.5 million pounds by VGC Partners in May 2020.

Kick Game currently has stores in London, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds.