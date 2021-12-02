Snipes snaps up US sneaker chain Jimmy Jazz

German sneaker and streetwear retailer Snipes is expanding its presence in the US with the acquisition of New Jersey-based sneaker chain Jimmy Jazz for an undisclosed sum.

The deal, which is expected to close by the end of the year, will see Snipes increase its store count in the US from 100 to almost 270, making it the company’s largest acquisition to date.

It brings Snipes’ total global store count to more than 600.

“Despite the pandemic, Snipes continues to grow,” founder and CEO Sven Voth in a release.

“Our 'community first' concept will keep our focus on our core customer. We are very excited to deepen our commitment to the communities we serve by partnering with Jimmy Jazz.”

Jimmy Khezrie, the owner of Jimmy Jazz, said: “In Snipes, we've gained a strong, global partner who shares our passion and who will appropriately continue our legacy as well as our investment in our teams and stores.”