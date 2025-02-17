Snuggs secures 5 million euros to accelerate growth

Europe’s largest period underwear brand Snuggs has secured 5 million euros in funding led by Amsterdam-based investment group TripleB, to bring its total funding to 12 million euros.

The brand will use the investment to further its mission of making period care “more comfortable, sustainable and widely accessible” as it looks to grow its retail presence, expand its customer base, and ensure that premium period underwear becomes a mainstream alternative to disposable products.

Since its launch in 2019, Snuggs has experienced rapid growth, attracting more than 700,000 customers, selling over 3 million products, and expanding into seven markets. The brand, founded by Linda Sejdova when she was just 23 years old, has a presence in nearly 3,000 retail stores, including drugstores and food retailers.

In 2024, the period underwear brand generated 20 million euros in revenue with a positive EBITDA. Its key markets include the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe, with Snuggs adding it is looking to “explore opportunities worldwide”.

Linda Sejdova, co-founder and chief executive of Snuggs, said in a statement: “Menstruation is not a problem to be solved; it’s our superpower. We want to connect periods with something beautiful and comfortable, not something hidden away. I see in our customers that this is the real life changer.

“Periods are not a weakness. They are an advantage - a rhythm that can enhance productivity, relationships, and creativity. Imagine a world where every woman embraces her cycle with pride. That’s the world we’re building. At Snuggs, our mission is clear: to bring confidence and happiness to every person with a period.”

Thomas A. Bata, from TripleB, added: “We are delighted to deepen our commitment to Snuggs and play a pivotal role in driving the next phase of its international growth. By backing the visionary founders and talented management team through this investment, we aim to accelerate Snuggs' expansion and amplify its impact on the international stage.

“As the market leader in Europe, Snuggs is uniquely positioned to extend its reach, set new benchmarks for innovation, and solidify its reputation as the most forward-thinking and respected brand in the segment. We are excited to support this journey and help shape the future of this dynamic and fast-growing industry.”