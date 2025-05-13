UK brand Soar Running expands into China

British running brand Soar Running is launching in China. Soar announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Topsports as its exclusive distribution partner for China.

With this move, Soar aims to reach the performance-oriented running community in the market and leverage the Chinese sportswear retailer's “established retail network”.

“I am very pleased to be working with Iain Ding and his team at Topsports,” said Soar founder Tim Soar. “They are the ideal partner for our expansion into the Chinese market.”

Previously, Soar was represented at 35 point-of-sales worldwide, in addition to its own online shop. These included British fashion retailer End Clothing, Mexican running shop Metta Running House and Korean outdoor specialist Out of All.