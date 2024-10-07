Sodalis Group acquires HRB Brands

Private equity firm Tengram Capital Partners has sold HRB Brands, home to hair care and skin brands, including Alberto VO5 and Sure, to Sodalis Group, a European-based beauty and personal care platform, for an undisclosed amount.

US-based personal care company HRB, formerly known as High Ridge Brands, comprises of 20 brands, including Alberto VO5, Zest, Coast, Brut, Pert, Sure, Zero Frizz, Rave, SGX NYC, and Thicker Fuller Hair, and its brands can be found in more than 30 million households across the Americas.

Tengram Capital acquired HRB in 2020 and during its ownership, helped HRB complete four strategic transactions to expand its geographic footprint to Latin America and add to its brand portfolio. It also made significant investments in management and operational infrastructure.

Sodalis Group, the Italian health, beauty and personal care company, sees the investment as an opportunity to enter the American market.

Fabio Granata, chief executive of Sodalis Group, said in a statement: “With this acquisition, what seemed like a crazy dream becomes reality: Sodalis enters the American market with a direct affiliate. It is a great transformation for our company, born in a small Italian province, now expanding to the United States market.

“We believe in an important growth plan for Sodalis USA both for the evolution of the current business and as a great platform to launch our European power brands in North America and South America and to complete new acquisitions.”

Jim Daniels, chief executive of HRB, added, “Becoming part of the Sodalis Group provides a very exciting new chapter for us. Our combined teams are already working well together to leverage each other’s talents and brand portfolios to rapidly grow our combined European, North and Latin America businesses. We are excited to channel our experience to set a new path within the Sodalis galaxy towards ever more ambitious goals.”