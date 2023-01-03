Sojo acquires zero-emissions courier and logistics start-up Spedal

Fashion-tech start-up Sojo, which connects consumers with local seamster businesses through a bicycle delivery service, has acquired zero-emissions courier and logistics start-up Spedal to bolster its in-house operations.

Following the 2.4 million US dollar pre-seed funding round led by CapitalT in April 2022, garment repair app Sojo is adding the London-based logistics start-up, which uses a fleet of e-cargo messenger bikes, to strengthen its growth proposition.

In a statement, Sojo stated that Spedal co-founders Monica Pun and Mike Austin will move into leadership roles at the fashion-tech company under the respective leadership roles of operations and community lead and product lead.

The acquisition will mean that Spedal’s operations will be folded into Sojo’s business, with an asset purchase agreement incorporating Spedal’s specialist e-cargo bikes, rider network and technology. The move will bolster Sojo’s logistics arm to allow seamless and emission-free pick-up and drop-off for all garments from Sojo customers and business-to-business partners for repair, tailoring and/or alterations.

Garment repair app Sojo bolsters logistic capabilities with Spedal acquisition

Josephine Philips, chief executive and founder of Sojo, said: “I’m incredibly excited to welcome Monica and Mike into the Sojo team, bringing their extensive experience and passion to aid the growth of our values-led business. Two of our key objectives behind our pre-seed raise was to strengthen our inhouse logistics and grow the team and this acquisition addresses both elements.”

Monica Pun, former co-founder of Spedal and now operations and community lead at Sojo added: “As a social impact business, we started Spedal with the goal of creating something that would have a long-lasting impact on the planet and people. Mike and I are so excited that Spedal has found a home in Sojo and one that is going to be incredibly impactful in building a better future for the fashion industry and planet.”

Sojo was founded in 2020 by Philips and launched the UK’s first direct-to-consumer clothing alterations and repairs app in early 2021. The start-up also works with e-commerce fashion and retail businesses to help them reduce returns and increase circularity through an integrated and scalable repairs and alteration service.