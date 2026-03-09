Soles4Souls acquires Erren Recondition to scale circular solutions

US-based nonprofit Soles4Souls has announced the acquisition of Erren Recondition, a Netherlands-based specialist in footwear and apparel reconditioning. The move is designed to enhance the ability of Soles4Souls to provide scalable circularity services for brands and retailers, focusing on extending product lifespans and reducing textile waste.

The acquisition integrates the technical expertise of Erren Recondition, which has operated since 1980, with the global distribution network of Soles4Souls. By combining these resources, the organisation aims to establish a unified platform for sorting, cleaning, and repairing goods that would otherwise be destined for landfills.

Strategic expansion of Solutions4Good platform

The technical capabilities of Erren Recondition will be folded into Solutions4Good, the circular solutions division of the company. This platform provides fashion entities with pathways for reconditioning, recommerce, and repurposing. Soles4Souls president and chief executive officer, Buddy Teaster, stated that the partnership allows the organisation to create more impactful solutions for partners looking to deepen sustainability commitments.

“Erren has spent years building a reputation for quality, innovation and reliability in circular reconditioning,” Teaster said. According to the CEO, the merger will help create lasting economic opportunity while delivering measurable environmental outcomes.

Regional operations and technical leadership

In continental Europe, the entity will continue to operate under the name ‘Erren Recondition, a Soles4Souls company’ to maintain its established market presence. In the UK and the US, the company will integrate these technical services directly into its existing operations.

The Netherlands-based firm offers a comprehensive suite of services including washing, finishing, label corrections, and quality control. These processes ensure that damaged or returned stock is made market-ready, providing a sustainable alternative to product destruction.

Two decades of global impact

The acquisition coincides with the 20th anniversary of Soles4Souls, which is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Since its inception, the nonprofit has diverted more than 116 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing from landfills.

In Europe, the organisation manages its activities through its subsidiary, Soles4Souls Europe Stichting. This latest strategic move reinforces the commitment of the group to developing a global infrastructure for the circular fashion economy.