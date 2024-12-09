Son of former Harrods owner Al Fayed: 'My father should have been in court'

One of the sons of the deceased businessman Mohamed Al Fayed regrets that his father was not charged during his lifetime with allegations of sexual violence against dozens of women. He wishes the London police investigation "could have taken its course while he was still alive," Omar Al Fayed told the British newspaper 'Mail on Sunday'. He is relieved that the allegations are now known.

"If it turns out that a Nazi general has been hiding in the Algarve for the last 50 years, of course he should be brought to justice," said 37-year-old Omar Al Fayed. He is the youngest child of the former owner of the luxury department store Harrods and the London football club Fulham FC. The police have missed opportunities in the past when allegations of abuse were made.

'Perhaps there would have been a just punishment'

Between 2005 and Al Fayed's death in 2023, 21 women reported the businessman. In none of the cases were any charges brought. Since the BBC first made allegations made by two women public in September, 90 more alleged victims have come forward, according to London police. A few weeks ago, investigators announced that they had launched investigations into several people who may have 'facilitated' the crimes.

"I am sad that the victims of these terrible alleged crimes were not able to bring them forward in time," said Omar Al Fayed. "Perhaps then they could have found some closure. Perhaps there would have been a just punishment, consequences." (dpa)