Sorel brand president Mark Nenow steps down

Columbia Sportswear Company has announced that Mark Nenow, president of the Sorel brand, has resigned in order to focus on his health.

Nenow joined the company in 2007 to lead footwear. The company said in a statement that he recognized an opportunity to transform the Sorel brand, from primarily a men’s winter work boot to a fashion-forward, all season women’s led brand.

“Mark led the brand to sales of 347 million dollars in net sales in 2022. His leadership has been invaluable to this company, and we wish him the very best,” said Tim Boyle, the company’s chairman, president and CEO.

The company added that Nenow became president of Sorel in 2015 and focused his attention on growth through a relentless drive towards function-led style applied to boots, sandals, sneakers and more. Sorel has consistently seen growth year over year, establishing itself as the second largest of our family of brands.

The company further said that Craig Zanon, senior vice president, emerging brands, will lead Sorel till a replacement is found.