Sorted hits 1 billion pound shipment milestone

Manchester-based global delivery platform Sorted is celebrating a landmark 2019 after the total value of goods it has shipped hit the 1 billion pound mark.

This success comes at the end of what the delivery platform is calling a “record twelve months of rapid expansion” after the firm increased its client base by 200 percent adding retailers including Asos and Mulberry.

Asos signed up to Sorted in February 2019, as part of their global expansion strategy, adopting Sorted’s secure, scalable software to improve its customer experience and provide major cost-savings. The partnership sees Sorted run a large percentage of Asos’s distribution centre delivery management in the UK and by the end of the year, Sorted will have helped ship more than ten million parcels for the online retailer.

Mulberry, which operates 120 stores in 20 countries is one of Sorted’s recent client wins, and has been tasked with helping to drive the British label’s international growth and improve web conversions. Using SortedPRO they have unified their order processing system and upgraded their delivery proposition with more carriers and services.

David Grimes, founder and chief executive at Sorted, said in a statement: “We’ve had a tremendous 2019 at Sorted. Adding Asos to our ever-expanding roster of clients alongside the likes of Missguided, Farfetch, French Connection and FatFace shows that our delivery technology is trusted by some of the planet’s biggest retailers.

“Consumer expectations have never been higher than they are now. And by constantly refining and driving innovation in the delivery experience sector we are becoming retailers’ secret weapon of choice.”

Sorted’s data-driven delivery software, which offers dynamic checkouts, delivery management and delivery tracking around the world is now live in 12 countries with brands including French Connection, Mountain Warehouse, Missguided, Lush and Homebase, and since launching three years ago it has shipped goods to the value of 1.3 billion pounds to 171 countries worldwide.

Grimes, added: “Hitting the 1 billion pound milestone of goods shipped is a great testament to the drive and dedication of our workforce who are constantly striving to ensure Sorted remain best in class.”

