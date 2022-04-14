Sosandar appoints Jon Wragg as independent non executive director

Online fashion brand Sosandar has announced the appointment of Jon Wragg as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

Wragg, the company said in a statement, is an experienced senior executive with a track record of driving growth in consumer businesses through digital channels. He has worked with global brands across multiple product categories, with substantial experience in the fashion industry, leading own brand development and the management of premium brands.

Commenting on the new board appointment, Bill Murray, the company’s non-executive chairman said: "Jon brings extensive experience in fashion retail, partnerships and leveraging digital capabilities. He was at Littlewoods when online fashion retailing first came to prominence and has vast knowledge of running a successful e-commerce business."

From April 2014 to September 2021, Wragg held a number of executive roles with Superdry plc, including e-commerce and wholesale director and global wholesale director.

Prior to this, he spent seven years at ASDA WalMart and 26 years at Littlewoods SDG Ltd (now The Very Group) where he led a team of 260 to develop, procure and trade the product portfolio of a 1 billion pounds business and was responsible for creating a portfolio of new web-based niche businesses.

Wragg is currently an independent non-executive director of Manchester Airport Group, appointed in part for his digital experience, and is a member of the company's audit, nomination and corporate & social responsibilities committees.