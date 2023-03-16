Sosandar names Nick Mustoe as interim non-executive chairman

After Sosandar PLC announced on February 6, 2023, the sudden demise of its non-executive chairman Bill Murray, the company has appointed Nick Mustoe, non-executive director as interim non-executive chairman with immediate effect.

Commenting on his interim role as non-executive chairman, Nick Mustoe said: "While it is in incredibly sad circumstances that I take this role, as Bill was a fantastic chairman and has left a lasting legacy to the business, I am proud to have been appointed as interim non-executive chairman. I look forward to working with Ali, Julie, Steve and the rest of the board as the group continues to move forward on its journey to become one of the largest womenswear brands globally."

According to the company’s website, Mustoe started his career in 1981 working in London advertising agency Foote Cone and Belding followed by nine years at Lowe Howard Spink.

Mustoe started his own agency, Mustoes Merriman Levy, in 1993, which he ran as an independent agency for 15 years, with a brief period under the ownership of Japanese multinational Hakuhodo. In 2008, Mustoes Merriman Levy merged with PR agency Geronimo to form Kindred. Mustoe subsequently led an MBO of Kindred in 2010 and continues to lead the company as the chief executive.

He is also chairman of Kempton Park Racecourse, Big Sofa Technologies Group plc, ABC Connection Limited and Starlight Children's Foundation and a non-executive director of Premaitha Health PLC.