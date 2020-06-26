Sosandar names Stephen Dilks as Finance Director

Sosandar PLC has appointed Stephen Dilks as Finance Director. The company said in a statement that Dilks will take over from James Bowling, head of finance, who has decided to step down to pursue other opportunities. The board expects that Dilks will be appointed to the board once he has settled into his new role, subject to the satisfactory completion of the necessary regulatory requirements.

He will join Sosandar on 7 September 2020.

Commenting on the development, Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, Joint CEOs, said: “James has been an integral part of Sosandar’s journey so far, both in the early days, through our listing and our tremendous growth and development since. We are incredibly grateful for all the hard work he put into the business and take this opportunity to wish him well in his future endeavours. We are very pleased to be welcoming Stephen to the company, his extensive knowledge of finance and operations in a growing retail brand will be invaluable through our journey ahead.”

Having spent the last 11 years with Regatta, the outdoor apparel business, including for the last five years as finance director, Dilks, the company said, has supported its consistent double-digit growth across multiple brands, countries and channels including wholesale, own retail, concessions and online. Prior to his tenure at Regatta, he held a number of roles in retail and FMCG including Kraft Foods and The Co-Operative Group.

Picture:Sosandar website