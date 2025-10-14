Sosandar on track to meet full-year revenue expectations

Sosandar plc, the women's fashion brand, has reported a robust return to revenue growth for the six months ended September 30, 2025 (H1 FY26), with net revenue increasing by 15 percent to 18.7 million pounds. The company's own site notably contributed to this growth, showing a 28 percent increase in revenue over the prior year, driven by higher site traffic, improved conversion rates, and increased order volumes from new and existing customers.

This performance keeps the company on track to meet full-year market expectations of 43.6 million pounds in revenue and 0.4 million pounds in profit before tax for FY26.

Sosandar maintained a sustained gross margin of 62.2 percent, reflecting its strategic shift away from promotional activity, which the company states is well received by customers and underpins its resilient margin. The reported loss before tax of 1.1 million pounds was in line with expectations and reflects the business' traditional seasonal trading profile, where profitability is typically weighted to the second half, supported by higher-margin autumn/winter collections and peak trading before Christmas.

Momentum was supported by third-party partnerships, with Sosandar remaining one of the top-selling brands across all partners, including Next. Notably, the brand launched a licensed homeware range exclusively with Next in September. However, the company faced two financial headwinds: its own stores continue to weigh on profitability as they mature, and sales were impacted by short-term disruption from the Marks & Spencer cyber incident throughout H1. Sales on the M&S website have now resumed, and the company is working to scale stock intake for Q3. The company plans no further store openings at this time, remaining focused on achieving breakeven performance from its existing locations.

Joint-CEOs Ali Hall and Julie Lavington stated, “We remain incredibly excited for what lies ahead for Sosandar as we leverage the multiple opportunities available to us to expand the brand's presence across the UK and international markets, progressing towards our goal of becoming one of the leading global womenswear brands. The Board reiterates its confidence in delivering market expectations for the current financial year with the foundations now in place for sustainable, profitable and cash-generative growth over the medium to long-term”.