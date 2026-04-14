Sosandar reports revenue growth and return to profitability for financial year 2026

British womenswear brand Sosandar has released a trading update for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, highlighting a 14 percent increase in total revenue to 42.30 million pounds (57.26 million dollars). The performance marks a shift in the financial trajectory of the company as it transitions toward a more sustainable and profitable growth model.

The group reported that revenue from its own website grew by 24 percent year-over-year (YoY), driven by a rise in digital traffic and improved conversion rates. While the total revenue of 42.30 million pounds fell slightly short of the market expectation of 43.10 million pounds, profit before tax (PBT) reached 0.40 million pounds, aligning with analyst forecasts and improving from a loss of 0.10 million pounds in the previous financial year.

Margin enhancement and digital performance

A strategic focus on margin health resulted in a gross margin of 63.9 percent for the year, compared to 62.1 percent in the prior period. The company noted that all product categories, ranging from occasion wear to casual wear, contributed to the positive results.

Sosandar co-chief executive officers, Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, have prioritised profitability over aggressive discounting. This approach contributed to increased order volumes from both new and returning customers on the direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform.

Third-party partnerships and retail estate

The brand maintained its position as a top-selling label across third-party partners, including British retailer Next. Trading with British multinational retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has resumed regular levels following a previous cyber incident that impacted stock intake.

Regarding its brick and mortar operations, the company observed a positive uplift in performance as its store estate entered the second year of trading.

The board stated that no further new store openings are anticipated for the foreseeable future as the focus remains on driving profitability from current locations. Sosandar executives expressed confidence that the current foundations will support future cash-generative growth.