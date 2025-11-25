Sosandar returns to revenue growth amidst strategic expansion

Women's fashion group Sosandar has announced a return to revenue growth, driven by strong performance on its own website and resilient margins. While the company is making strides in revenue, it is also strategically evaluating its physical store performance.

For the six months ending September 30, 2025, Sosandar reported a 15 percent increase in revenue, reaching 18.7 million pounds compared to 16.2 million pounds in the same period last year. The company's own website saw a significant 28 percent surge in revenue. However, the brand reported a loss before tax of 1.1 million pounds, compared to a 700,000 pound loss in the previous year, impacted by store performance and an Marks & Spencer cyber incident.

"We are really pleased with how the business has performed over the past six months. During this period, we delivered a return to revenue growth, supported by strong momentum through our own website which remains a key driver of both sales and customer engagement, alongside a resilient gross margin," commented Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, co-CEOs.

The company anticipates trading in line with full-year expectations for both revenue and profit before tax. Current market expectations for the year ending March 31, 2026, are revenues of 43.6 million pounds and profit before tax of 400,000 pounds. While physical stores represent 5 percent of total net revenue, the company is focused on improving the performance of its six stores and progressing towards breakeven. Therefore, it does not plan to open any further stores at this time.

This article was created with assistance from AI.