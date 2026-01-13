Sosandar's own site drives revenue growth in Q3 FY26

Sosandar, womenswear fashion group, continues to build momentum, with significant growth in its own site revenue.

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended December 31, 2025, Sosandar reported a 10 percent increase in revenue, reaching 13.4 million pounds, compared to 12.2 million pounds in the same period last year. The company's own site revenue saw a substantial increase of 27 percent year-over-year. Gross margin also improved to 66 percent, up from 64.7 percent in the prior year, driven by an improved intake margin.

"We're pleased to see the positive momentum has continued into the second half of the financial year, with continued revenue growth and improved margins," Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, joint-CEOs of Sosandar plc, commented. "The foundations have been laid for sustained profitable and cash-generative growth and we are excited for what 2026 will bring."

Sosandar anticipates continued growth and profitability, with current market expectations for the year ending March 31, 2026, projecting revenues of 43.6 million British pounds and profit before tax of 400,000 pounds. The company expects stock levels at Marks & Spencer to normalise by spring 2026.

This article was generated with assistance from AI.