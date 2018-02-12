Sosander exceeds season trading expectations

Sosandar, the newly listed online fashion brand, has reported a “strong performance” for its sales over December and January, with net revenues exceeding management expectations.

In a statement, Sosander said that the strong trading follows its successful floatation on AIM last November, which enabled the company to acquire larger and wider ranges of product and to accelerate its media and marketing activities.

Strong seasonal sales were driven by both new customer acquisition and increased repeat purchase, explains the online fashion label, with basket size, conversion rate and traffic to the website all ahead of target. This was driven by investment in new marketing channels, such as promotional brochures showcasing, partywear, dresses, knitwear, outerwear, luxury leather and footwear categories, which drove both new customer acquisition and repeat purchases during the festive period.

Julie Lavington and Ali Hall, joint chief executive officers, said: “During the busiest and most fiercely competitive online trading period of the year, we are delighted with our Christmas and New Year sales results. We achieved multiple sell-outs of a number of products, highlighting huge demand from both existing and newly acquired customers.

Demand was so high that we have generated large waiting lists that we have fulfilled with repeat orders. Strong results from marketing activity, especially brochures, has given us the confidence to increase investment in this area, ahead of plan, to sustain and accelerate growth in trading results.”

The Company expects to publish unaudited interim accounts for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2017, by March 31, 2018.

Image: Sosandar Facebook