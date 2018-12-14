Souler offers stock options to top influencers

Souler, the influencer commerce platform and community has announced that “selected influencers” will receive stock options in the company as part of its new “Chosen Influencer” programme.

The platform, which is free for approved influencers and brands, enables influencers to sell products from premium and luxury brands directly to their followers and earn a percentage of sales.

The initial participants in the new programme include well-known creators, social media personalities, style icons, athletes and bloggers such as male supermodels Broderick Hunter and Charlie Matthews, Olympic gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad, model Alysha Nett, actor and comedian Greg Davis Jr. and opera star Marsha Thompson.

Influencers selected for Souler’s Chosen Influencer programme will receive shares in the company based on the size of their social media following. It’s a tiered programme, and the company said in a statement that: “the pool of options is limited, so only influencers who are accepted into the programme at its outset will be eligible to receive options and be designated a Chosen Influencer.”

Souler co-founder and chief executive, Josh Wexler, said in a statement: “The Souler Chosen Influencer programme deepens our commitment to the influencers, creators, and cultural icons who shape the Souler community.”

George Manley, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Souler, added: “These top influencers feature and promote their favourite products in their Souler Stores and on all of their social media feeds. In turn, Souler highlights them through featured stories and podcasts on our platform and through other marketing initiatives.”

Souler is free for influencers, who can feature “unique products from the brands they already work with as well as items from new brands that they have discovered on the platform,” the company said. Souler currently features a range of categories including fashion, home, health and beauty, outdoor, and kids.

Instagram influencer Greg Davis Jr., who has more than 1 million social media followers across his various platforms, said: “I’m excited to not only have a Souler Store where I generate additional income, but also to have a stake in the company and be part of the Souler community.

“I’ve always wanted to offer my followers a simple way to buy the products I love, in one place, and Souler allows me to do that and create a business. I’m also excited that Souler will be featuring me and my recommended products on its platform.”

Image: via Souler website