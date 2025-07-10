Source Fashion launches scheme to support British heritage manufacturers

Trade show Source Fashion has announced a 500,000-pound investment scheme to support 15 UK-based heritage manufacturers to champion British manufacturing.

From February 2026, Source Fashion will form a dedicated British Heritage Pavilion to showcase the 15 curated, high-quality, heritage manufacturers, from across the UK. Each selected business will receive a fully funded stand, marketing support, and brand development assistance for three consecutive editions of the show, designed “to help them build long-term visibility and growth”.

Suzanne Ellingham, event director of Source Fashion, said in a statement: “As Source Fashion grows into the largest manufacturing sourcing show in Europe, we believe it’s our responsibility to support the brilliant manufacturers we have here in the UK.

“This is about more than just giving away stands. We’re investing in the future of British manufacturing by helping these businesses tell their stories, connect with international buyers, and grow sustainably. It’s a small way that we can give back, while also making sure UK manufacturing is properly represented on the global stage.”

Source Fashion, July 2025 edition Credits: Source Fashion

The initiative has been designed to address a long-standing lack of support for British producers who often struggle to afford the costs of exhibiting, especially when compared to government-subsidised competitors abroad.

It will be open to a diverse range of UK manufacturers, from heritage textiles in Scotland to component specialists in the Midlands and South. The first cohort of heritage manufacturers is set to be announced in September. Source Fashion added that outreach has already begun, and standout British businesses have already been selected to join the inaugural pavilion including Courtnery and Co, the last remaining button manufacturer in the UK, and Alexander Manufacturing from Scotland. These companies were selected as they “represent the exceptional craftsmanship and highlight how special British manufacturing and heritage can be”.

Ellingham added: “This initiative will become a permanent fixture of the show. Every 18 months, we’ll refresh the pavilion with a new group of 15–20 heritage manufacturers and help them grow with us.

“The goal is that, by show four, they’re thriving, confident exhibitors in their own right. If they’re not quite there yet, that’s okay too. This is about building something lasting, not transactional.”

The announcement came on the second day of Source Fashion, which saw a 23 percent year-on-year increase in visitor footfall, attracting professionals across sustainability, design, buying, and production from leading fashion brands, including LVMH, Harrods, Burberry, Victoria Beckham, Temperley, Lyle & Scott, French Connection, John Lewis, AllSaints, Asos, Joseph, Marks & Spencer, Next, New Look, Primark, River Island, Joules, JoJo Maman Bébé, Sosander, Gigi & Olive, Lucy & Yak, Damson Madder, Godske, Jaded London, and Jermyn Street Design.