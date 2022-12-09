Spa market expected to reach 155.61 billion dollars by 2030

New research has predicted that the Spa segment is expected to reach 155.61 billion dollars by 2030, a significant feat compared to its 2022 valuation of 60.22 billion dollars.

A report carried out by Data Bridge Market Research, entitled ‘Spa Market’, looked into key market insights and included analyses on import and export, pricing, product consumption and consumer behaviour.

It comes as the spa market has increasingly evolved into a more personalised, premium experience, driven by rapid urbanisation and working professional schedules that push individuals to explore stress relieving outlets.

These factors, alongside others, were highlighted in the report as opportunities for players in the market.

Other opportunities came in the form of increasing investments and the implementation of cloud-driven software that can provide real time services to customers and spa organisations, alike.

According to the data, Europe is currently dominating the global spa market due to the growing demand for particular massage types. The region has also seen wellness become more normalised alongside healthy living.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific was predicted to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030, in light of the expansion of the tourism industry and increasing disposable income, particularly in developing countries such as China and India.